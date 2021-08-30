MENNO — The Menno Pioneer Opry will hold their monthly opry program on Friday night, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. This will be the final program of the year for the opry which held its first opry 11 years ago at Kaylor and marks the end of our first year at its new location in Menno.
The Opry will be held at the big red barn at the Pioneer Acres site on the north side of Menno. As usual, the program will feature old-time country and gospel music with local musicians providing the entertainment.
The event is open to the public. A potluck snack style lunch will be served at intermission and a freewill offering will be taken for Pioneer Acres.
