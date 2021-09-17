Yankton School Board Approves Use of Buses For Archery Competition

The Yankton School Board approved a revised vehicle use agreement with the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center (NEYAC) at a special school board meeting Friday.
In the revised agreement, the Yankton School District (YSD) agreed to make three regular school buses available to NEYAC for use during the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships that begin this week in Yankton and run through Sept. 30.
The buses may only be used to transport participants, families of participants, coaches and other related staff and service providers within a 170-mile radius of the Yankton, according to the revised agreement.
The document also includes language regarding reimbursement costs to YSD, a schedule of times of day in which the buses may be used by NEYAC, and spells out driver qualification requirements and conditions regarding responsibilities and liabilities of both parties.
The previous version of the vehicle use agreement called for all transportation to occur once archers were already in Yankton for the purposes of transporting personal between NEYAC and local hotels, planned events and restaurants, YSD Business manager Jason Bietz told the school board Friday.
“Bruce Cull and others within the archery association found out late that their transportation arrangements fell through for transportation to and from the airports,” he said. “So they approached the school district and Mount Marty University to ask if there was any possible way the use agreement could be expanded.”
Both legal and insurance representatives were consulted regarding the amended language, he said.
He also noted that several YSD bus drivers had volunteered to drive the buses for NEYAC
The four board members present at Friday’s Zoom meeting voted to adopt the new agreement. Board member Terry Crandall was not present.
