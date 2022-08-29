100 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 30, 1922
• Pier 6 of the Meridian Highway bridge across the Missouri River at Yankton is done. Piers 1 through 5 were done before the layoff of work to let the Missouri subside from its annual spring rampage, and the sixth was completed this morning. Sand in the top of the box for Pier 7 is being cleaned out preparatory to continuing work on this structure, and the frame is being laid for Pier 8, the final pier for the bridge.
• Mrs. Theresa Fisher of Minneapolis has purchased the Beauty Parlor operated over the Farmers and Merchants Bank by Mrs. W. Smith and will operate an up-to-date hairdressing and manicuring establishment under the name of the Theresa Jane.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, August 30, 1947
• A new bus line service connecting Wagner, Greenwood and Pickstown has been in operation for the past month. Known as the Tri-Transit company, the service is being operated by Lowell Crabb, Ted Tufty and Dick Hinkhouse of Wagner. Two busses daily travel between the three points carrying Pickstown workmen and other passengers with business in either place.
• The Mint Bar opened for business Friday at its new location on the northeast corner of Third and Douglas streets, in the building formerly occupied by the Sears Roebuck company. Formerly located at 114 W. Third street, the Mint Bar now has the latest in modern fixtures in its new establishment. Mark B. Wiesseler is the proprietor.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 30, 1972
• Closing a 29-year career in the enjoyable pursuit of the advertising dollar is Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan National Advertising Manager Clifford E. Walters. His retirement is effective Sept. 1. A vigorous Midwest Farmer’s Day promotion during the war initiated Mr. Walters, a publisher’s son, who started on Aug. 15, 1943, which was his wife, Elvera’s birthday anniversary.
• Indy Titterington, secretary to Yankton City Manager Rufus Nye, has been a city employee longer than any other woman now employed by the city. She started in her present job Dec. 2, 1957, with the idea she would “try it out for a while.” At that time she worked for City Manager James L. Jensen.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, August 30, 1997
• Turnout at Yankton’s first Banquet exceeded organizers’ expectations Thursday night. The Yankton Area Banquet served its first free meal for people in need of fellowship. Sister Ann Sherman said 140 people, including volunteers, turned out for the free meal.
• Derek Miles finished ninth out of a field of 12 finalists in the pole vault competition at the World University Track and Field Games Thursday.
