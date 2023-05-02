Prison
jtanki - stock.adobe.com

LINCOLN, Neb. — A state prison watchdog is faulting staff at the Tecumseh State Prison for firing about 200 rubber bullets, pepper balls and bean bags at a disruptive inmate during a disturbance two years ago.

In a report released Tuesday, Doug Koebernick, the inspector general for corrections, said the use of force was excessive and unnecessary in dealing with a mentally ill inmate, with whom prison staff had previous experience.

