The City of Yankton’s new health board aims to protect and inform.
Recently, infections of COVID-19 have taken New York City by surprise, overwhelming hospitals, and forcing shutdowns and lockdowns to slow the spread of the disease that first gained traction in Wuhan, China, last fall.
As larger cities echo New York’s call for shutdowns of non-essential businesses and social distancing to stop the disease, smaller jurisdictions have been struggling to decide what actions are necessary to keep citizens safe and health-care resources from being overwhelmed.
To make such decisions in an informed way, the Yankton City Commission approved the creation of a three-person health board recently. Board members include Mayor Nathan Johnson, City Manager Amy Leon and Dr. Mary Milroy, a retired local medical professional.
Last week’s decision to close non-essential businesses in Yankton and to curtail the activities of others came from the health board.
“The way this came about is, Amy Leon city manager, and Nathan Johnson had been faced with the whole coronavirus situation and were very concerned and felt that the City Commission would be helped by having a health board to make recommendations,” Milroy told the Press & Dakotan. “We don’t make any rulings, but we can look at different issues, make recommendations and present them to the City Commission for further discussion.”
City leaders also thought that having a medical professional on the health board would be beneficial. When asked, Milroy said she would be happy to help out in any way that she could.
Since then, the health board has met several times to examine issues and watch the COVID-19 situation in Yankton, she said.
“It really seems like we’re following everything hour by hour and day by day to try and make our decisions,” Milroy said. “Certainly, they’ve been really difficult decisions.”
The difficulty is in balancing health and safety versus potential harm, or risk versus benefit, she said.
“I don’t think anybody can vote to close businesses without thought and knowing the economic harm that it will do to friends, family, loved ones, the city and the area,” Milroy said. “But, sometimes, taking a leadership role and making the tough decisions that cannot be made easily needs to be done.”
Part of making the tough calls involves recognizing the devastating pandemic that the world is facing, she said.
“I think putting the safety of the community as our number-one objective above all is important,” Milroy said. “Economics can recover later. If we get devastating COVID-19 here, the potential of health systems being completely overwhelmed or having numbers of people being sick, or potentially even people dying, we just felt outweighed many of the other concerns.”
The board’s recommendations to the City Commission involved restricting gatherings, while allowing businesses essential to Yankton to stay open, she said.
Food service, including grocery stores or takeout food and pharmacies, are considered essential.
“Recognizing that we’re an agricultural area and keeping certain stores where our local farmers could go in and get equipment, supplies and things that they really need (is essential),” Milroy said. “We felt that keeping a lot of the manufacturing going would still be important as long as businesses were able to maintain safety.”
Businesses that may remain open have been asked to take care regarding sanitation, cleaning, hand washing and creating a safe minimum 6-foot distancing of workers.
As far as the potential risks are concerned, there are a couple of numbers epidemiologists look at, she said.
“‘R naught’ (R0) gives the rate of how contagious something is. If you have an R0 less than 1, that means that one person spreads a vuris to less than one person, and that (virus) is probably going to burn out in your community” Milroy said. “If the R0 is zero, it’s pretty stable. If an R0 is greater than one, it means it is likely to grow and enlarge.”
The virus was only discovered in December, the R0 is a moving target, but estimate for SARS COVID (2), the virus that causes COVID-19, is an R naught of about two to three, she said.
“I’ve seen 2.5, that kind of range,” Milroy said. “So, it’s felt to be perhaps roughly the same or maybe twice as infectious as the regular flu, in that range.”
Another issue affecting risk is how the virus is spread: via droplets or aerosol.
“The breakpoint is five micrometers,” she said. “If it’s bigger than that, it’s considered a droplet; if it’s smaller, it’s an aerosol and it’s more contagious.”
An outbreak that started at the Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church in Washington made a strong case that the virus exists as an aerosol. Of the 60 individuals who attended a choir practice — none of whom seemed ill — 45 became ill and two died.
“The number that you’re coming up with as far as, ‘What’s the estimated death rate in an average year for the seasonal flu?’ The death rate that is usually used is 0.1%,” Milroy said. “Although, it seems like in recent times, with prompt treatment and many of the medications and support that we do, sometimes that can be down as low as .05%.”
However, we still lose, she said.
“The flu can still cause us a significant amount of mortality,” Milroy said. “The very scary thing about the coronavirus is that the estimates in mortality often run between .1% and at least as high as 2% — sometimes higher than that, which makes it at least 20 times more fatal than the seasonal flu — and that’s really scary.”
The health board is trying to prepare in advising the City Commission, and in so doing, perhaps err on the safe side, she said.
Though it’s tempting to crunch the numbers for Yankton County alone, information furnished by Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton shows that its service area includes approximately 77,424 individuals in seven counties including: Yankton, Bon Homme, Hutchinson, Clay and Charles Mix in South Dakota and Knox and Cedar counties in Nebraska.
The total number served is an estimate because Individuals on the edges of the service area could conceivably go to Sioux City, Sioux Falls or Norfolk, Nebraska, for hospitalization.
Friday, Gov. Kristi Noem’s team unveiled best-case scenario projections for COVID-19 infections in South Dakota over the next four months, with current social distancing in effect.
The projected infection rate is 30%-70% of the state’s population, with 80% of those infected exhibiting only mild symptoms. Of the remaining 20%, 5% could require hospitalization and of those, 26% may require ventilators.
With those numbers in mind, between the end of April and the beginning of August, residents in areas served by the Yankton hospital could experience 23,227to 54,197 infections, 929-2,168 hospitalizations and 242-564 patients requiring ventilators to breath.
How life threatening those infections become is a function of the overall health and age of the population and whether or not there are available ventilators.
“When you start doing the numbers, it really looks scary,” Milroy said. “I think the bulk of the people I’ve been seeing have been very conscientious. But, I would say I’m not seeing a lot of people wearing masks.”
The most recent CDC recommendation is that people wear masks when in public, she said, which protects everyone, including health care providers and first responders.
“It puts our first responders and our medical personnel at risk because, when your health care system is overstressed, it puts an increased risk on all the providers,” she said. “If somebody gets quite sick and they need an ambulance, those first responders have to go and take care of them. The emergency room has to take care of them.
“It’s our nurses, our respiratory therapists, our physicians, our food service, our floor cleaners, our pharmacy. It’s everybody. All those people on the front line that we don’t want to unnecessarily expose to this kind of stress and risk.”
