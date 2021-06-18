SIOUX FALLS — Emerging from the pandemic with more statewide options, The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the University of South Dakota, is ready for a new normal.
“The pandemic had us doing a giant U-turn to Zoom,” said Thea Miller Ryan, OLLI director. “Now we’ve conquered Zoom and can offer classes both in person and on Zoom for fall.”
OLLI at USD, one of 124 OLLIs in the nation, provides college-like courses for people ages 50 and older across South Dakota. Class topics include history, current events, literature, writing, science, technology, health, math, travel and more. There is a fall and spring semester, and there are no tests, no grades, just fun.
“Our reach will be greater than ever,” Ryan said. “People in Sioux Falls, Brookings and Vermillion can take over 130 classes in person, and we have over 50 classes planned for Zoom. Everyone in South Dakota can join and enjoy OLLI now.”
Membership for the program is $100 a semester, which covers as many classes a member would like to take. Occasionally there are extra supply costs, but the fee covers all the class hours. Fall semester runs through September, October and November 2021.
For more information on OLLI, visit www.usd.edu/OLLI.
