The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during January 2022:
GP Property Ventures LLC, 510 Pine St.; Commercial – Alteration/Repair Window Replacement; $64,685.00.
DTMW LLC, 215 Mulberry St.; Commercial – Alteration Apartments; $200,000.00.
Yankton Ind School District #63, 613 Mulberry St.; Moving; $0.00.
City of Yankton, 601 E 8th St.; Demolition; $0.00.
City of Yankton, 905 ½ Broadway Ave.; Demolition; $0.00.
City of Yankton, 309 W 7th St.; Demolition; $0.00.
Cody Wayne Lukkes, 1704 John St.; Single Family Home – Alteration Basement Finish; $10,000.00.
Astec Industries, Inc., 700 W 21st St.; Commercial, New Storage Building; $386,450.00.
Coy Palmer, 506 W 16th St, Yankton, Single Family Home – Alteration Basement Finish; $60,000.00.
L’Angel Properties, 3010 Piper St. Unit 4; Commercial – New; $300,000.00.
Chelsa Gall, 2506 Wynn Way; Single Family Home – Alteration Basement Finish; $12,000.00.
Jonathan Moser, 1705 Mulberry St.; Single Family Home – Remodel; $10,000.00.
Yankton Development Enterprises, 1508 W 26th St.; Single Family Home – Alteration Basement Finish; $68,676.00.
VK & Associates LLC, 1015 Kennedy Dr.; Single Family Home – Alteration Basement Finish; $4,000.00.
Total Fees: $2,796.00
January 2022 Total Valuation: $1,115,811.00
January 2021 Total Valuation: $898,834.00
2022 to Date Valuation: $1,115,811.00
2021 to Date Valuation: $898,834.00
