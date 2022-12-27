Nebraska Mansion

The Nebraska Governor’s Mansion has hosted Gov. Pete Ricketts sporadically after being home base for previous governors since the late 1950s. 

 Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said.

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, during his interview with the Examiner, also discussed priorities for his first legislative session as governor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.