Off The Menu

Students at East Middle School in Rapid City have lunch in the school cafeteria. With high inflation and expiration of a federal free student meal program, some students are having a harder time getting the nutrition they need to succeed in school. 

 Bart Pfankuch/South Dakota News Watch

Thousands of schoolchildren across South Dakota are facing new barriers to getting proper nutrition at school due to the end of a pandemic-era federal program that provided free meals to all students regardless of parental income.

Parents in South Dakota, meanwhile, are facing new financial challenges as they try to pay for meals for their children at a time when high inflation rates are driving up costs for food, energy, housing and many other necessary goods and services.

