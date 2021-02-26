Accidents
• A report was received at 2 p.m. Thursday of a hit-and-run accident on Linn St.
• A report was received at 1:51 p.m. Friday of an accident on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:52 p.m. Thursday of an injury accident on Pine St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:39 p.m. Thursday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 52.
