• Olivia Conway, 27, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Thor Sorensen, 47, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on warrants for breach of conditions and failure to appear.
• Stanley Lapointe, 46, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Michael Neal Jr., 37, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on three warrants for failure to appear.
• Reid Lande, 34, Beresford, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for grand theft and forgery (three counts) and a further warrant for forgery and first-degree petty theft.
• Miyo Alexander, 43, Honolulu, was arrested Thursday for driving with a revoked license and on an unspecified warrant.
