End Of The Ride

A local man, known for his efforts to collect used bikes for kids on area Indian reservations, is officially calling it quits.
For the last 15 years, Fran Johnson has answered calls — often wearing his American Legion baseball cap — from individuals in the area hoping to give away bicycles for children living on the reservations.
Now, at age 81, he says health issues and the concern of family members are forcing him to give up what has been a passion for him since 2007.
Known to many as the “Bike Guy,” Johnson estimates that, with the help of his friends in the local American Legion, he has delivered more than 2,000 bicycles to kids who loved and appreciated them.
“First, I want to give a huge thank you to all the members of American Legion Post 12 for all their help,” Johnson told the Press & Dakotan. “Second is a huge thanks to Gene List. He has been with me since the beginning. Without the use of his equipment and all his help, we could not have done it.”
The idea for the project started with an article in the American Legion Magazine, he said.
“There was an article about a woman in Brookings named Sam Vaughn (who) was collecting stuff for the Indian kids,” Johnson said. “It got my interest up, so I called her. That’s how it all started. We started collecting stuff — didn’t really get into bikes (at first) — we were collecting baseball bats, basketballs, you name it.”
Items received would be hauled to Brookings and the bicycles repaired by a volunteer in his 90s.
“Well, he died. That left me high and dry,” Johnson said. “So, I started calling the reservations on my own.”
As word spread of Johnson’s activities, invitations to drop off bicycles increased.
For a while, the group in Brookings arranged for the South Dakota National Guard to transport bicycles to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in a semi as part of the Guard’s truck-driver training, Johnson said, adding that ultimately it didn’t pan out as the paperwork became overwhelming.
After that, Johnson and groups of tribal members seeking bikes to repurpose for the children would eventually find each other through word of mouth, Johnson said.
Also, his activities drew the interest of individuals with old, unwanted bikes that were gathering dust.
“(One time,) we had two loads of bikes. We stopped in Tyndall on the way to Lake Andes and this woman asked, ‘Where are you going with all of them bikes?’” Johnson said. “I said, ‘Lake Andes, for the Indian kids.’ She said, ‘Could you use some more?’”
Johnson said he told the woman he could always use more bikes and wound up receiving six bicycles from her.
For the last few years, he has regularly traveled 30-40 miles outside Yankton answering calls to pick up used bikes, he said.
“I don’t know the words that express quite what I feel,” Johnson said, adding that seeing the children happily riding their bikes is what makes it all worthwhile. “It’s just heartwarming.”
The driving force behind Johnson’s 15-year project has been a desire to help children living in poverty on the reservations.
“A friend of mine, we got talking one day and he said, ‘Why in the hell are you trying to do that?’ I said, ‘Well, somebody’s got to make a dent in it somewhere,’” he said. “Everybody cusses the kids because they get in trouble. Well, if they don’t have anything to do, what are they going to do besides get in trouble?”
Johnson noted that when he started, there were about 8,000 children living on the reservations, and probably more today.
Quoting an old proverb, he said, “It’s better to light one candle than to curse the darkness.”
Johnson added that if anyone wanted to take his project over, he would be happy to help that person or group get started. Johnson can be reached at 605-668-0715 or 605-760-5941.
