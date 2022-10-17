End Of The Ride

From Left: Gene List, Fran Johnson, Earl Stahlecker and Al Ulmer deliver bikes to an area reservation for the children there. Helping the children have something fun to do outdoors was a motivating factor for Johnson to collect and deliver used bikes and sports equipment since 2007.

 Courtesy Photo

A local man, known for his efforts to collect used bikes for kids on area Indian reservations, is officially calling it quits.

For the last 15 years, Fran Johnson has answered calls — often wearing his American Legion baseball cap — from individuals in the area hoping to give away bicycles for children living on the reservations.

