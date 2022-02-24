PIERRE — The State Historic Preservation Office of the South Dakota State Historical Society in Pierre is holding an essay contest. Prizes will be awarded to the top three essays during Archaeology and Historic Preservation Month, which is celebrated in May.
The competition is open to any fourth-grade public, private or home school student who studies South Dakota history. The essay contest will expose students to an appreciation of their historic places, the stories they tell, and why they should be preserved for future generations, according to Benjamin F. Jones, state historian and director of the State Historical Society.
With the theme of “This Place Matters,” students are asked to write a 100-400-word handwritten essay about any South Dakota location that is at least 50 years old, why it is their favorite place, and why it should be preserved. It does not need to be a historic site and writing a history of the location is not necessary.
The deadline for sending in essays is March 18. Entries should be sent to: SHPO Student Essay Contest, Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Drive, Pierre SD 57501-2217. Entries will be judged on quality of writing, content and theme, and originality of thought. Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third places.
The first-place winner will receive a $100 cash prize and a one-year family membership to the South Dakota State Historical Society (a $55 value). The second-place winner will receive a $75 cash prize and a one-year family membership to the society. The third-place winner will receive a $50 cash prize and a one-year family membership to the society. The winning entries will be posted on the society’s website at history.sd.gov/preservation during the month of May.
Additional information, including complete guidelines and an entry form, are posted on the above website under “In the Spotlight” on the right, then “Archaeology & Historic Preservation Month.” Questions may be directed to Katherine Shroyer at 605-773-2907 or katherine.shroyer@state.sd.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.