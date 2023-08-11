The Yankton school board will receive an update on the Trailhead Learning Center project during its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Monday.
In addition, the board will receive an update on the “Safe Return To School” plan, and the American Rescue Plan elementary and secondary school emergency relief.
The consent agenda includes resignations, adult breakfast and lunch price, student teacher agreements with Mount Marty University and the University of South Dakota, and renewal of the gymnastics facility use agreement.
The meetings are open to the public and held at the administration building on West City Limits Road.
