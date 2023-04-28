LINCOLN, Neb. — Drone operators should be aware of wildlife laws pertaining to their use in Nebraska, including restrictions on Nebraska Game and Parks’ properties.

State law and the federal Airborne Hunting Act prohibit the use of aircraft, including drones — or recreational unmanned aircraft — to harass birds, fish, or any other animal. Drones never should be used to flush, chase or harass any wildlife, including large flocks of migrating birds, such as sandhill and whooping cranes, and Canada or snow geese.

