Due to scheduling conflicts with a conference next week, the Yankton County Commission will have its regular meeting on Monday rather than Tuesday, and a busy agenda is planned.
The board will consider design engineering for Stone Church Bridge, a burn ban resolution, the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative, a bridge removal grant resolution, appointment of two Planning Commission members, approval of an employee evaluation form, a conditional-use permit, a Second Amendment resolution, a rezoning request, a request for zoning enforcement and appointment of a second deputy director of equalization.
The commission will also hold two executive sessions regarding poor relief and a personnel issue.
The County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
