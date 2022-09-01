PIERRE — Child and Adult Nutrition Services in the South Dakota Department of Education announces income eligibility guidelines for free milk and free and reduced-price meals. The policy applies to children unable to pay the full price of meals or milk served under the National School Lunch, School Breakfast, Special Milk, and/or Child and Adult Care Food Programs (CACFP). The administrative office of each school or agency that participates in any of these federal programs has a copy of the policy available for review.

Children from families whose income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free or reduced-price meals or milk at participating schools and agencies.

