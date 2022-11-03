Capping A Big Season
The Yankton Marching Band And Colorguard are shown performing their field program, “Pirates of the Caribbean,” at halftime of the YHS homecoming football game in September.

The Yankton High School Marching Band has successfully completed its first normal season since the COVID-19 pandemic began — and has rediscovered itself in the process.

After having the 2020 marching band season canceled by COVID, both students and staff walked into 2021 summer marching camp not really knowing how to start, Yankton High School (YHS) Band Director Gwen Wenisch told the Press & Dakotan.

