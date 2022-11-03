Capping A Big Season

The Yankton High School Marching Band has successfully completed its first normal season since the COVID-19 pandemic began — and has rediscovered itself in the process.
After having the 2020 marching band season canceled by COVID, both students and staff walked into 2021 summer marching camp not really knowing how to start, Yankton High School (YHS) Band Director Gwen Wenisch told the Press & Dakotan.
Modified activities made a return in 2021, and though several students dropped out of the extracurricular activity, the marching band’s season was a successful one, which coaches wanted to build on in 2022, she said.
The theme for both years was, “It starts with me.”
“The kids’ attitudes were great,” Wenisch said. “They wanted to see some good progress. They wanted to start redeveloping and re-identifying themselves as a band.”
Staff set about developing new goals for the upcoming season and linking those to how well the marching band placed in a competitive setting.
For the two-week 2022 marching band camp over the summer, staff set a benchmark for students to learn two songs in their entirety to perform on the field for the parents.
“By the end of the first week, they had met that goal,” Wenisch said. “They knew the music for Songs 1 and 2, and they knew the drill for all of Songs 1 and 2.”
The addition of three certified music technicians gave staff a great deal of flexibility when it came to working with the various marching band sections, Wenisch said.
This year, Austin Herrboldt and Steven and Kacie Bray joined Assistant Marching Director Tessa Belgum and auxiliary Choreographer/Instructor Alexis Evans and Wenisch to create the momentum needed for progress and, ultimately, band success, she said.
For Song 3, staff presented a fun challenge: If students could march along with the audio for Song 3 by the end of the camp, they would have the opportunity to dunk music staff at the parent preview.
“They met that challenge and at the parent preview, we all got dunked,” Wenisch said. “They were so fired up.”
With the idea for “Pirates of the Caribbean” as a show coming entirely from the students, marching band staff took the opportunity to continue building momentum for the season, she said.
“I said, ‘The judges aren’t going to be forgiving because it’s well known,” Wenisch said. “You can’t hide a mistake in a well-known show, so we’ve got to know this music inwards, outwards, up down, left and right.”
For the performance to be a success, each band member would have to take ownership of the final product, she said.
At their first competitive event of the year, the Columbus Marching Festival in Nebraska, the YHS marching band received a “Superior” rating on the field and placed first in parade.
“This is where we set the stage as to who Yankton is,” Wenisch said.
The second competition, the Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls, featured bands that have competed nationally, she said.
“The judges’ feedback from Festival of Bands was very positive,” Wenisch said. “We wound up coming away with a ‘Superior’ rating there, as well.”
A scheduling conflict at Quad States Regional Championship at the University of South Dakota bumped the YHS Marching Band up to the next class of competition, she said.
Out of the five bands competing in that class, YHS placed second. Last year, they had placed third.
“Competition was tough. All the bands we were facing were bigger than us,” Wenisch said. “(YHS) played and marched absolutely superbly. It was a win.”
Throughout the season, students continued to work diligently to improve, even organizing additional sectional practices outside of regular practice, she said.
“It blew me away,” Wenisch said. “The dedication of these kids was just off the charts.”
YHS senior Cohan Pietz told the Press & Dakotan that he saw tremendous growth in the marching band program.
“I think we surprised a lot of people with how fast we bounced back from 2020,” he said. “I think it’s just going to get better from here.”
Senior Michael Horning added, “One thing that sets this season apart was the level of commitment from everybody.”
Freshman Davis Walsh said that his classmates are excited to continue with the program next year and that he believes marching band numbers will continue to grow along with its successes.
Lisa Bonneau, president of the Band Boosters and a band parent for the last six years, has seen her son — along with other seniors — grow and mature both in performance ability and as leaders despite the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is very rewarding as a parent, she said.
The marching band’s final performance was its annual indoor concert held in the YHS gym this week and was an “awesome thing to see,” Wenisch said.
Before each performance, Wenisch would point to her heart to remind students to play with their hearts and to give it everything they have, she explained.
“After their indoor performance, I stood up and made a heart with my hands,” she said. “Usually, we have the seniors in tears at the end of the competition because it’s their last. Tuesday night, we had so many people crying; they didn’t want to see it end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.