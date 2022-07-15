100 Years
Sunday, July 16, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 16, 1947
• Catching a 26-pound catfish in a foot of water in Emmanuel Creek was the rare experience of George Boschma and son, Lawrence, here on Saturday. The men were doing some work along the creek, when the fish was spotted in a pot hole. The catfish had evidently found its way up the creek during high water this spring and had traveled this distance of more than a mile from the river channel.
• Employment throughout the Yankton area has increased five percent in the past month. The current boost is attributed to extensive activity of the construction industries.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, July 16, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 16, 1997
• Heidi Gaukel, Yankton, has turned the painful loss of a child into a crusade to help ensure that other young horse enthusiasts enjoy their sport with safety in mind. Gaukel’s 5-year-old daughter, Paige, fell from her horse and landed in some brush and died last September. Less than three months later, Gaukel, Tammy Schanche and Julie Magck founded the Hobby Horse Saddle Club to emphasize safety and proper horsemanship for all riders.
• Yankton County Sheriff Dave Hunhoff is among advising officers invited to two national workshops hosted by the National Center for Rural Law Enforcement. Hunhoff, one of 150 national law enforcement officials who provided input into the creation of the three-year-old national agency, will have his travel expenses paid to attend two three-day workshops in September and October at Little Rock, Ark., and Kennebunkport, Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.