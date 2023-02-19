Winter Storm Watch Posted For Yankton Region
Winter storm watches have been posted for the Yankton area as a major storm is expected to slowly move across the region at mid-week.

A watch has been posted for midnight Wednesday morning through noon Thursday in most area South Dakota counties. On Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Sioux Falls said snow accumulations of 8-14 inches are possible, along with some ice accumulations. Meanwhile, winds could gust up to 45 miles per hour.

