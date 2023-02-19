Winter storm watches have been posted for the Yankton area as a major storm is expected to slowly move across the region at mid-week.
A watch has been posted for midnight Wednesday morning through noon Thursday in most area South Dakota counties. On Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Sioux Falls said snow accumulations of 8-14 inches are possible, along with some ice accumulations. Meanwhile, winds could gust up to 45 miles per hour.
In Clay and Union counties in South Dakota, as well as Dixon County in Nebraska, a watch runs from 6 a.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday. The current forecast says 6-12 inches of snow are possible along with winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour.
In Knox and Cedar counties in Nebraska, the watch runs from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Thursday. Snowfall totals could reach 6-10 inches. Winds could gust up to 45 miles per hour, with wind chills plunging to 40 below zero.
The NWS has been tracking the development of this system for the last several days. Recent forecasts have shifted the heaviest line of snow north of Interstate 90, but a lot remains undetermined at this time.
As of late Sunday afternoon, all of South Dakota was projected to be under a winter storm watch, as well as much of northern Nebraska and all of southern Minnesota.
Readers should stay keep updated on the latest forecasts and possible changes in the storm track as they are made available.
