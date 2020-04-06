RASDak (Ride Across South Dakota), a 463-mile bicycle tour which was set to start in Pollock on June 7, 2020, and end in Vermillion on June 13 will postpone their tour until 2021 due to concerns regarding COVID-19.
The Best Dam Ride, with overnight stops in Mobridge, Gettysburg, Pierre, Chamberlain, Platte and Tyndall, will now take place June 6-12, 2021.
RASDak was well on their way to a record number of bicyclists this year. The riders enjoy seeing South Dakota schools, churches, forts, museums, missions and bridges along the way. The Best Dam Ride will showcase all four of the Missouri River dams in South Dakota.
RASDak is looking forward to hosting the 2021 Best Dam Ride, utilizing the same overnight locations, and experiencing the hospitality of our great South Dakota communities.
