• Matthew Johnson, 31, Viborg, was arrested Friday for substitution of license plates.
• Ray Jackson, 37, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a probation hold.
• Dylan Schrempp, 30, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for aggravated eluding a law enforcement officer (felony), a stop-sign violation and failure to stop for a flashing red signal.
• Justin Hacecky, 41, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on three warrants for failure to appear and two warrants for breach of conditions.
• Sianne Schoenfeld, 29, Niobrara, Neb., was arrested Saturday on an unspecified warrant.
• Johnathan James, 34, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
