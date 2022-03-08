Wagner Woman Charged In Death Of Child

A Wagner woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for child abuse and neglect and involuntary manslaughter.
According to United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes, Chelsea Andersh, 26, was indicted on March 2, 2022. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy Monday and pled not guilty to the Indictment.
The indictment alleges that on or about Sept. 11, 2021, Andersh “intentionally and knowingly abused, exposed, tortured, tormented and cruelly punished a child who had not attained the age of 7 by subjecting him to an environment which was lacking in proper parental care through the actions and omissions of Andersh, and which was injurious to the child’s welfare,” a press release said. Andersh’s actions allegedly led to the death of the child.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 15 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and up to $200 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman is prosecuting the case.
Andersh was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.