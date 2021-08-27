The continuing COVID-19 pandemic is making international travel especially challenging for many of those looking to participate or compete in next month’s slate of archery events in Yankton.
However, officials at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center — backed up by messaging from Sen. John Thune, Sen. Mike Rounds and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) — are looking to make sure those competitors and other officials traveling to South Dakota will be able to get the proper documentation in time.
With Yankton playing host to World Archery’s 54th congress (Sept. 16-18), the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships (Sept. 20-26) and the Hyundai Archery World Cup Finals (Sept. 28-30) in September, co-event director Stephanie Moser is leading an effort to navigate the visa process.
“All international travelers that come to the United States have to have some sort of documentation to enter the United States, much as we do when we go to other countries,” she told the Press & Dakotan. “A visa is a documentation that’s required for all countries — but to get technical — except for 38 that are part of a visa waiver program. Those countries that are part of the visa program have to get an invite letter from us and then they have to go to a local consulate or embassy and do an interview and basically have their visa approved in order to travel to the United States.”
NFAA Foundation President Bruce Cull said that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a number of new hurdles.
“In a normal tournament where we had 70 countries, there may be six that we had issues with that would require visas,” he said. “Most countries never had visas.”
Further complicating the visa process is the number of restrictions currently imposed in other countries.
“There are several countries whose embassies and consulates are closed because of COVID,” Moser said. “Or, they have very restricted hours or are open for emergency appointments only — like a death in the family — so they’re very limited.”
She said they have had to do a lot of leg work as a result.
“We’ve got quite a few countries that we’ve had to work with to really get creative on how we get them into the consulate if it’s open, even with limited hours,” she said. “Some (participants) are having to go to another country to do the interviews.”
Moser said they are currently helping people from 25 countries — including France and Great Britain — navigate the process and that the effort encompasses around one-quarter of the people expected to come to Yankton.
Being such important events to international archery competition, Moser said local organizers are receiving some crucial support in order to sort out the situation.
“The USOPC has designated an employee who is working with us … helping us find these locations for people to get to,” she said. “They’re sending letters of support basically saying to the U.S. consulates (overseas) that this is a very important event for the United States to get those citizens over here for that event.”
In addition to the support of the USOPC, she said the state’s congressional delegation has also been helping.
“We’ve been in constant contact with Sen. Rounds’ and Sen. Thune’s office,” she said. “It’s very important when senators also lend their support and say, ‘Hey, this is important for our state. This is important for the United States.’ In trying to get these appointments secured, this also helps.”
Co-event director Brittany Salonen said the senators have a number of connections at their disposal, as well.
“They have very direct people within the consulates and the State Department that they can get a hold of,” she said.
Moser said that these efforts have thus far been successful.
“For the most part, we are starting to get word back that the consulates are like, ‘Yes. Emergency appointments have been approved. Have them get in touch with us,’” she said.
However, she said it has been a very tedious process so far.
“At least the last 7-10 days has been just straight working with countries to get them through this process and making sure they have all their documentation,” she said. “The hard part with international (communication) is they’re up when we’re sleeping and we’re up when they’re sleeping. It’s taking two to three days or up to a week to get resolutions on this because of the timing of the day.”
Still, Moser said that they will do everything within their power to get competitors, officials and other support staff to Yankton.
“I feel like we’re doing everything we can to make sure those countries that want to be here next month and compete in front of a global stage have the opportunity to do so,” she said.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.