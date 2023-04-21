Downtown Yankton Apartment Building Returns To Life

One of Yankton’s older apartment buildings is bringing new life to the downtown residential area.
After more than a decade of sitting empty, the Hudson Apartments, located at 417 Mulberry Street, are almost completely repaired and updated, and tenants have already started moving in.
Built in 1926, the L-shaped structure has 10 units in its north wing and six in the east wing. Though little has been written about the Hudson, it earned its way into recorded history in a 1999 article in the Press & Dakotan as an early home of WNAX Radio’s “Neighbor Lady,” Wynn Speece, who lived there at the beginning of her long radio career.
“(Early on), Wynn had bit parts in two of the station’s western soap operas,” according to the P&D. “In ‘Flying Arrow Ranch,’ her roommate at the Hudson Apartments — Barbara Bates — had a leading role as Ma Brown. On the show, Ma Brown referred to Wynn as ‘the neighbor lady,’ and it was from that casual mention that a local legend was born.”
The elegant three-story building was considered “high quality” in its day, Yankton Fire Inspector Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan.
“As time went on, it changed owners and the (central) heating system failed,” he said. “They didn’t fix it.”
Inadequate heat created issues with frozen pipes in the winter, Nickles said.
“We had a couple of floods in there where pipes froze,” he said. “(The water) came down over the electrical, so we had to evacuate the building and move people to motels or to family members’ homes. Then, they got it fixed.”
However, the fix didn’t last and a month later, the building flooded again.
“The entire lower part of the building froze up to the point where we had a couple of inches of ice on the floors,” Nickles said. “So, the building was evacuated at that time and never reoccupied.”
To resurrect the building, it had to pass a full inspection of electrical as well gas fixtures, he said, adding that it was an ongoing battle every time something went wrong there.
“And we were sad to see it close its doors because the people that lived there had to leave, but owners chose not to repair anything,” Nickles said.
The abandoned building fell into disrepair as owner after owner failed to make repairs.
Now, the current owner, PSG Properties LLC of Parker, is completing the required repairs, and city officials have been working with contractors to ensure the building meets current building codes, Nickles said.
“(There are) a lot of fire protection features: a smoke detection system that it didn’t have before and firewalls and fire alarms,” he said. “The wiring has been completely redone; the plumbing is all brand new. We’re tickled to death to see that building back on the books, so to speak, as occupied.”
A representative of PSG Properties confirmed that that the 10-unit north wing already has tenants, while the six-unit east wing be ready for occupation May 1.
“They’re mostly one-bedroom apartments with kitchenettes and full baths, so, very nice,” Nickles said. “There are new windows in the building and (the apartments) all have their own individual heating and cooling units now, so we don’t have to rely on one (central) building system.”
The Hudson’s detached garages had to be torn down after a fire sometime in the mid-1990s. That area has been redone as a much-needed parking lot, he said.
“It’s in good hands now,” Nickles said. “I’m sure the neighbors are happy to see it up and running again.”
