Downtown Yankton Apartment Building Returns To Life
The newly renovated Hudson Apartments is almost complete, with tenants already living in the north wing. The south wing is expected to be ready for renters May 1. The other side of the L-shaped building now includes a much needed parking lot.

One of Yankton’s older apartment buildings is bringing new life to the downtown residential area.

After more than a decade of sitting empty, the Hudson Apartments, located at 417 Mulberry Street, are almost completely repaired and updated, and tenants have already started moving in.

