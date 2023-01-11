100 Years Ago
Friday, January 12, 1923
• This is the 35th anniversary of the famous “blizzard” of January 12, 1888, by common consent the worst storm in the history of the middle west. The death loss was very heavy in South Dakota. Twenty-two counties reported 134 deaths, which was afterwards increased to 148. In Yankton county the deaths numbered three – Jacob Kurtz, of Lesterville; Frank Weisner, of Utica; and Mrs. Elizabeth Neth, of Mayfield. Frank Milbeyer, of Lesterville, was badly frozen and died afterwards from his injuries. In Bon Homme county there were 18 fatalities.
• The citizens of Mayfield township at a meeting last evening endorsed the proposition for graveling the roads of the county according to the plans and specifications drafted. Chairman L.W. Schaller, of the board of county commissioners, explained the necessity of covering the main trunk highways first.
75 Years Ago
Monday, January 12, 1948
• Considerable damage was done to a small section of the roof of the new wing of the Mount Marty college building this morning, when fire broke out on a temporary wooden runway onto the roof which had been set up for construction purposes.
• Yankton college’s Greyhounds, still undefeated in intercollegiate competition will be seeking to extend their string this week when they tangle with the rugged Sioux Falls college Braves on the city auditorium floor here tomorrow night at 8 o’clock.
50 Years Ago
Friday, January 12, 1973
• Ruth Renner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Renner of Yankton, will be competing in the South Dakota Snow Queen Festival which gets underway in Aberdeen tonight. Miss Renner is a student at Presentation Heights College in Aberdeen.
• University of South Dakota Athletic Director Carl Miller and Coyote football coach Joe Salem will attend the Super Bowl game Sunday in Los Angeles as guests of Miami Dolphins owner Joe Robbie. Miller and Salem have both been in Chicago this week attending other meetings but will be in Los Angeles for Sunday’s game between the Dolphins and Washington Redskins.
25 Years Ago
Monday, January 12, 1998
• A group of Yankton Boy Scouts learned some of the basics of scuba diving Sunday as members of the Yankton County Search and Rescue Team and Yankton Volunteer Fire Department held a familiarization class at the Kelly Inn pool. Eleven members of Boy Scout Troop No. 133 and one adult were given individualized one-on-one training sessions with a certified diver.
• Demonstrating poise and maturity that belied their youth and inexperience, the Lancer women shocked NAIA fifth-ranked Black Hills State with an 87-74 win Saturday night at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
