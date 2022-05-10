BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension and McCrory Gardens will be hosting the 2022 Garden Discovery Festival on May 15 from noon-5 p.m. CDT at the McCrory Gardens Education and Visitor Center in Brookings.
Celebrated in public gardens across the country and funded by the 3M Eco Grant, the Garden Discovery Festival is part of the American Public Gardens Association’s National Public Gardens Week. The event will feature plant sales, interactive booths, guided garden tours and expert-led workshops featuring SDSU Master Gardeners, the SDSU Native Plant Initiative, the SDSU Local Foods Education Center and several other educational exhibitors.
“There should be something for everyone,” said Kristine Lang, SDSU Extension Consumer Horticulture Specialist. “This event will be a family friendly day to kick off the gardening season. After a slow start to spring, we know that everyone will be excited to be outdoors to see the spring blooms at McCrory Gardens, get some new plants for their gardens and learn new tips and tricks to use for the growing season.”
This year’s event will be the first Garden Discovery Festival that McCrory Gardens has hosted since 2019.
“We are super excited to be teaming up with SDSU Extension this year to bring back this tradition,” said Lisa Marotz, director of McCrory Gardens.
For more information, contact Kristine Lang, SDSU Extension Consumer Horticulture Specialist, at kristine.lang@sdstate.edu or 605-688-5796, or visit the American Public Gardens Association website or the McCrory Gardens website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.