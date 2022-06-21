Here is a schedule of this week’s activities at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area:
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — TEEN CAMP: Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center
5 p.m. and 6 p.m. — WATERCRAFT: For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at south side of Lake Yankton.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
6:30-7 p.m. — NATURE CRAFT: Join the naturalists for a pollinator activity and craft. Gavin’s Point Shelter No. 2
7-8 p.m. — POLLINATOR HIKE: Meet at Gavin’s Point Shelter No. 2 to take an evening hike on the Gavin’s Point Nature Trail.
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. — WATERCRAFT: For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at south side of Lake Yankton.
1:30-3 p.m. — GLOBAL BEETLES DAY SCAVENGER HUNT AND CRAFT: Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
5 p.m. and 6 p.m. — WATERCRAFT: For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at south side of Lake Yankton.
