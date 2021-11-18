PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is accepting applications for round two of the Volkswagen Electric Vehicle Charging Station Program. The goal of the program is to improve and protect ambient air quality across South Dakota.
The application deadline is Dec. 31, 2021.
Applicants may be reimbursed up to 80% for light-duty electric charging stations installed in South Dakota. Stations must be available to the public 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Eligible participants include federal, state, or local governments, businesses and nonprofit organizations.
For information, visit the program website or contact Barb Regynski at 605-773-3151 or DANRmail@state.sd.us.
Approximately $1 million is available for round two of the Volkswagen Electric Vehicle Charging Station Program. The charging station program is part of the Volkswagen Settlement — South Dakota Mitigation Trust fund authorized by the Legislature in 2019.
