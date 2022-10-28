PIERRE — A Gayville man was arrested Wednesday on charges of possessing $100,000 worth of marijuana and marijuana concentrates.
According to a press release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s office, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) agents, Yankton Police Department officers and deputies from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Gayville residence Wednesday that resulted in the seizure of:
• 22 pounds of marijuana;
• 751 grams of concentrated marijuana wax;
• 95 Nerds Rope Marijuana edible packages;
• Suboxone, a medication used in the treatment of opioid addiction;
• a Ruger SR-556 rifle and a Glock 48 9mm pistol;
The illegal drugs discovered during the operation have an estimated street value in excess of $100,000.
David James Brown, 23, was taken into custody. He faces charges from the Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office that include possession of marijuana (more than 10 pounds), distribution of marijuana (more than 10 pounds), possession of a controlled substance (three counts), distribution of a controlled substance (two counts) and violation of a drug-free zone.
At last report, Brown was being housed at the Yankton County jail.
