On The Wall

PARKSTON — For this Fourth of July, U.S. Army veteran Rob Monson wanted something really special for his Parkston hometown.
“It all started a year ago, when we had this new amphitheater in our east park and were having a really great summer arts events all summer,” he said. “Looking ahead to this year, I wanted something REALLY BIG.”
Monson turned his sights on the Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall. The replicas of the Washington wall travel around the nation but remain in extremely strong demand with requests often a year or more in advance.
“I served during Desert Storm, and I remember the welcome home I received,” he said. “These Vietnam veterans didn’t get that kind of homecoming. These men and women really deserve it. They’re getting older, and I wanted to throw them one huge party.”
That “huge party” has developed into the Celebration of Freedom, which starts with the Wall’s arrival Wednesday afternoon greeted by a parade and opening program. The activities, which include a concert every night, run non-stop. The wall remains available for viewing through 3 p.m. July 4.
There will be concerts and a Saturday roundtable featuring area authors speaking about their own Vietnam War experiences or those of others. A Saturday afternoon barbecue is open to the public for a free will donation, and a Saturday evening program will feature dignitaries.
The wall will be taken down Monday (July 4) for transporting to its next destination.
The wall arrives Wednesday and will be put up Thursday by volunteers, Monson said.
“We will be ‘convoying’ the wall in from Dimock to Parkston on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. We’re expecting somewhere in the neighborhood of 300 motorcycles, 50 Corvettes, numerous other classic cars, and military and EMS vehicles,” he said.
The traveling wall will remain available for viewing 24 hours a day, guarded at all times and illuminated at night. As part of the visit, the Parkston celebration will feature a wide variety of speakers, music and other entertainment, meals, authors at a roundtable, memorabilia at the Parkston Legion Hall and a special presentation by renowned airbrush artist Mickey Harris of Menno.
“We’re honoring the Vietnam War veterans, but we’re also recognizing all veterans,” Monson said.
Once he learned one of the walls was traveling through the area, he decided to make the ultimate request.
“I asked if the Fourth of July was available,” he said, figuring there was no way such a popular time would ever be possible.
Monson was stunned to learn that the week preceding July 4 remained open.
He quickly went to work, contacting the Commercial Club along with the local American Legion and VFW posts. The $10,000 price tag associated with the wall’s visit seemed out of range, especially when other local projects were under way and money was tight.
Undaunted, Monson floated the idea on social media. He had barely put out the word when a classmate and local business owner donated $500. “I hadn’t even formally asked for any money,” he said.
Monson then approached a Kansas couple who grew up in Parkston and frequently return home. To his shock, the couple pledged $3,500 in matching funds from their philanthropic foundation.
“I thought, ‘Holy cow! We’re nearly halfway there (to $10,000). I think we can do this,’” he said, his voice raising with excitement.
Monson returned to the Commercial Club for its blessing and assistance. The members concurred and took the leap. He contacted the Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall officials and locked in the replica for Parkston during the week leading up to Independence Day 2022.
“The wall itself is 360 feet long and 8 feet high in the center,” he said. “We just want as many people as possible to have the opportunity to see it when it is this close.”
The core committee included Monson (“I was the self-appointed chairman,” he admitted), Bill Maxwell, Ember Dale and Heath Kurtenbach, along with Parkston Legion and VFW representatives.
However, the effort went far beyond the committee. The entire community and surrounding region bought into the effort. Monson found himself approached by a wide range of individuals and organizations offering everything from food (including farmers donating beef for the opening barbecue) to facilities.
As part of the planning, the nearby National Guard armory and school site will offer a place for parking, shuttle rides and even camping possibilities, Monson said.
With the park venue given the go-ahead, the Parkston planning committee launched into a full-scale plan of having events all day and evening during the wall’s entire visit. The idea was for visitors to come for a viewing of the wall but also take in the patriotic programs, entertainment and memorabilia.
“We wanted to get the word out. We went to all the surrounding towns to see if they would become involved,” Monson said. “We’ve done interviews and want to put out a huge sign that will attract visitors passing Parkston on Highways 37 and 44 to Mitchell, the Missouri River and other points.”
As the schedule filled up, Parkston’s effort drew the attention of the nation’s top military brass. A Department of Defense official, responsible for following the Vietnam Wall’s travels, contacted Monson with offers of items for the visit.
“He told me there was nobody else that was doing all the things that Parkston was doing for the wall’s visit,” Monson said, with the realization sinking in even more.
Monson reached out to Menno artist Mickey Harris, who came from another state to complete a custom air brush painting at Menno and loved the community so much he stayed. He has become particularly known for his airbrushing of patriotic scenes on cars, motorcycles and other items.
Harris offered to air-brush paint an original work at the Parkston park during the course of the celebration. The artist would chat with visitors, answer their questions and allow them to watch his work in progress. At the conclusion of the festival, the finished work would go to the highest bidder as a fundraiser for the Parkston committee.
“I asked, ‘Mickey, what’s it going to cost us to have you do this for 2½ or three days?’ All he did was laugh and say, ‘Keep me well fed!’” Monson said.
Harris also plans to bring the “Proud Eagle” vehicle, created for a Wounded Warriors support group, from Texas. And he’s working hard to complete a “13 Forgotten Heroes of Afghanistan” vehicle for a debut at Parkston.
The final preparations have been made, and the time for celebrating and commemorating has arrived, Monson said.
“I’m ready to light the fuse and see what the hell happens. Let’s just do it and have one great party!” he said, adding a laugh.
For more information, visit online at parkstoncelebration.com.
