Cases Disposed:
March 7-13, 2020
Nichole Skovly, 416 Douglas Ave., Ste. 101, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
Jaime A. Alvarez, 206 3 15th, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Francisco Javier Solis Lopez, 1011 Mulberry Street, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $81.50.
Bennie L. Curtis, Kansas City, Mo.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Brian Michael Feilmeier, Utica; Overweight on axle; $174.50.
Geraldine L. Hochstein, 121 Robin St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $107.50.
Shannon Lynnette Barker, 815 Picotte St. Apt. 7, Yankton; Grand theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Linnea Katherine Sjostrand, Caldwell, ID; Failure to appear-misdemeanor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Luis Eduardo Flores, Marfa, Tex.; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ryan Philip Hunter, 1403 Peninah Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Benjamin David Jensen, 158 Hidden Hollows Dr., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $107.50.
Anton Tomko, McVille, N.D.; Overweight on axle; $184.50.
Jacob James Stucky, 813 Burgess Rd., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $107.50.
Patrick Ryan Sliger, 31105 Walleye Dr., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Eric D. Haskins, 3404 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Donald Richard Kuharski, Rapid City; Violation of protection order; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Patrick Ryan Sliger, 31105 Walleye Dr., Yankton; Failure to appear-misdemeanor.
Donald Richard Kuharski, Rapid City; Violation of protection order; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Lionel Devon Marshall, Milwaukee, Wis.; Failure to appear-misdemeanor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Rebecca Sue Potts, 904 E. 13th St., Yankton; Obey traffic device unless directed by policeman; $122.50.
Michael Alan Wilson, 1011 Ferdig Ave., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ramona Lisa Oakie, 415 W. 15th #16, Yankton; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Paul Albert Fischer, Lesterville; Overweight on axle; $191.50.
Steven Miles Irwin, 1920 Locust St. Apt. 205, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Christopher Brian Mosley, Odenville, Ala.; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tramaine Leviele Johnson, Sioux City, Iowa; Failure to appear-misdemeanor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Victoria Erica Brown, Milwaukee, Wis.; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Charles Alan Robertson, 2200 Douglas Ave. #30, Yankton; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Isaiah Daniel Groetken, 2706 SW Jim River Rd., Yankton; Driving with license suspended (not revoked) liense; $270.
Nigel E. Vanderwey, 2200 Douglas Ave. Lot 26, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
James Ki Lech, Atkinson, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $245.50.
Gerardo Villalpando-Najar, South Sioux City, Neb.; Speeding on a state highway; $87.50.
Josh Lowther, 500 Douglas Ave. #10, Yankton; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jon Jansevics, 3515 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jackson Lee Barkley, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $122.50.
Rusty James Locke, 2210 Green St. Apt. 106, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; No driver’s license; $122.50.
Christopher David Scarbro, Centerville; No driver’s license; $122.50.
Upendrakumar G. Panhal, Saskatoon, SK; Overweight on axle; $1,293.
Xiaoyi Yang, Vermillion; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $122.50.
Danny Lee Perry, Scotland; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jeffrey Knagley, Sioux Falls; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1,000 – 2nd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Pamela Clara Welsand, Cloquet, Minn.; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Norbert N. Krienert, Osmond, Neb.; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jon Lee Beene, 702 Walnut St. Apt. 2, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kelly J. Tramp, 1535 Joseph Circle, Yankton; Maximum weight per tire width; $172.50.
Joshua John Podany, Platte Center, Neb.; Limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products; $172.50.
Helen Agnes Simpson, Tabor; Disobey traffic signs-not stop; $116.50.
Phillip Dale Woodward, 104 Vote, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Linnea Katherine Sjostrand, Caldwell, ID; No sales tax license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Wilbur Charles Dupris, 710 ½ Douglas, Yankton; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kristen Gilbery, 504 West 2nd St., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $121.50.
Gabriel A. Dunkel, 517 Picotte, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $122.50.
