Yankton Holiday Festival of Lights is set for Thursday, Dec. 2 from 4-7 p.m.
This year’s theme of “Christmas Around the World” brings with it a variety of activities, including those that can be found in participating Meridian District businesses, as well as shopping, from 4-6 p.m. Starting at 6 p.m., the Parade of Lights will take place, followed immediately by the lighting of the Christmas tree, hot chocolate, carolers and fireworks downtown.
Wrapping up the event will be a live performance titled “A Prairie Christmas” at the Dakota Theatre, 328 Walnut St. The performance, presented by KYNT, will feature inspirational, heartwarming stories of Christmas along with holiday music.
