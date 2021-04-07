The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during March 2021:
Miguel Juarez Mejia, 30, and Kirsten Maas, 19, both of Chambers, Neb., married March 3, 2021.
Jeremy Andersen, 29, and Rachel Aydelotte, 30, both of Yankton, married March 5, 2021.
Connor Grosz, 27, and Kristin Fischer, 23, both of Scotland, married March 6, 2021.
Dylan Golden, 29, and Emersyn Cole, 21, both of Yankton, married March 10, 2021.
Adam Gatzemeyer, 25, and Haylee Heinemeyer, 21, both of Yankton, married March 13, 2021.
