Mourning Yankton’s Music Man

A former Yankton professor is being remembered for his impact on the arts in the Yankton area.
Eugene Earl Brinkmeyer, 90, Yankton, passed away Nov. 11 at Sister James Care Center.
In a professional career spanning more than 50 years, Brinkmeyer served at several churches in some capacity and taught at Yankton College, becoming a tenured professor, and at Mount Marty College (MMC) — now Mount Marty University (MMU)— from 1975-2004 where he taught various music classes, including organ and piano.
Among those celebrating Brinkmeyer’s life is Jack Lyons, who was part of the MMC music faculty from 1966-1998.
“He was a very creative individual and a very fine teacher— also as a performer, especially organ,” Lyons said. “He was a popular teacher and had a great sense of humor. … There were so many things he could do and did well.”
Another longtime friend and colleague of Brinkmeyer’s is current MMU professor Joseph Sejnoha, associate professor of Business and Division Chair of Social Sciences.
“I knew him before I came to Mount Marty as sort of a friend from Yankton College and the United Church of Christ,” Sejnoha said.
He added that Brinkmeyer’s prowess for the arts was very well-known on campus.
“He was very knowledgeable about, obviously, the arts and music,” Sejnoha said. “He was pretty famous for a class that he taught up here called Related Arts. It was a general education requirement and it sort of tried to integrate art, music, architecture and theater from ancient times to basically the present. It was designed to help students gain an appreciation for those things.”
However, unlike with Lyons, Sejnoha and Brinkmeyer were never in the same department at Mount Marty. The business and arts departments seemed as far apart as can be.
As a result, this friendship surprised some people.
“We were at a meeting of a group of other colleges probably 25 years ago or so,” Sejnoha said. “We were walking between meetings and we were talking about the things we were doing. The person we were talking with asked us what departments we were in. I said, ‘Business,’ and (Brinkmeyer) said, ‘Music,’ and he said, ‘You talk to each other?’ In most places, there wouldn’t be any kind of a connection between different departments, and I think he was good at implementing that.”
Sejnoha also recognized Brinkmeyer’s extracurricular contributions to the school.
“We have something up here called the Gregorian Club, which is a fine-arts version of the booster club,” Sejnoha said. “He was instrumental in starting that. In fact, he was having a conversation with someone about booster clubs, and I think he said, ‘Why don’t we have one for the arts?’ So he started one.”
Yankton College Executive Director Jan Garrity told the Press & Dakotan that Brinkmeyer had many contributions at that school as well.
“Eugene Brinkmeyer graduated with three different degrees from Yankton College — first, a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1953 and then two more in Music and in Theology,” she said. “He furthered his education and broadened his music and theological experiences elsewhere before returning to YC’s Conservatory of Music as the assistant, and then the associate professor of Organ and Sacred (Church) Music from 1965 to 1975. He taught music vocally and instrumentally in the classroom, directing concert choirs that led to performances on stage in Yankton and on tour in the Midwest, and teaching handbells and organ to ministerial students.”
She added he’s still very fondly remembered by his former students.
“Facebook comments from the Yankton College Fine Arts alumni lit up when they got word of Eugene’s passing. Most were of cherished memories of choir performances under his direction that took students, especially those from the East Coast, to see more of South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa in a way that they never would have. These Conservatory of Music students remember the excitement they felt when performing, wanting to sing and do their very best to please him and themselves. He gave many their singing voices. There were remembrances of his teaching manner, his story telling in the classroom and listening to ‘PDQ Bach!’ These students felt privileged and lucky to experience creative and focused learning opportunities from professors like Eugene Brinkmeyer that led them on to their successful careers in music, religion or education.”
In 1994, he received the Yankton College Alumni Service Award.
Born in Niles, California, Brinkmeyer received college degrees from the University of Nebraska, Yankton College, Union Theological Seminary School of Sacred Music, New York City, with post graduate work completed with Boston University, St John University, Collegeville, Minnesota and United Theological Seminary, New Brighton Minnesota. He was also awarded a Performance Certificate in 1972 by the International Summer Academy of Organists, Haarlem, The Netherlands, and became an ordained minister in 1955.
Brinkmeyer’s celebration of the arts wasn’t confined to academia or church.
He and Lyons helped start an organization to advocate for the arts locally — Yankton Area Arts (YAA).
“I think we just felt there was a need to have such an organization,” Lyons said. “Of course, they’ve really prospered since that time.”
According to the organization’s website, YAA was organized in 1973 and incorporated as a non-profit two years later.
Current YAA Executive Director Julie Amsberry said the arts are thriving in Yankton thanks in large part to Brinkmeyer.
“Because of people like Gene who had a vision for the arts in Yankton and an understanding of the quality of arts that we have in our community, they started this program that is now almost 47 years old,” she said. “Without their vision, we wouldn’t exist. I think the state of arts in our community wouldn’t be what it is without their vision 40-some years ago.”
Last month, Brinkmeyer received one last major honor from MMU as both he and Lyons were a part of the inaugural Fine Arts Hall Of Fame inductee class, announced by the very Mount Marty University Gregorian Club that Brinkmeyer had helped to found.
“He was a very good force in the music department with the variety of courses he was able to teach,” Lyons said. “I thoroughly enjoyed working with him all of those years. He was a real asset to the music department, plus the other things that he did.”
