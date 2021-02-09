The Yankton School Board officially approved three internal promotions at its Tuesday evening meeting, but not without dissent.
At January’s school board meeting, two key administrators, Kathy Wagner, the director of Student Services, and Jennifer Johnke, Yankton High School (YHS) principal announced that this would be their last school year working for the school district.
Typically, Yankton School district (YSD) superintendent Wayne Kindle would propose a competitive search for replacements at the following school board meeting.
In a break with tradition, Kindle proposed three promotions Tuesday, which the board approved:
• Yankton Middle School (YMS) Principal Todd Dvoracek will take the helm as principal of YHS.
• Dr. Heather Olson, who has served as YMS assistant principal for the last seven years, will replace Dvoracek as principal at YMS.
• Jerome Klimisch, principal of Stewart Elementary School, has been promoted to director of Student Services and Special Education.
Kindle said that several years ago, school board member Kathy Greeneway asked him if he had ever thought about the idea of a chain of succession at the school district. He added that this move was prompted by the loss of two seasoned administrators and would be his first in establishing a new pattern for the school district of selecting the executive team of administrators.
“These three administrators have served the Yankton School District with their excellent leadership and will continue to move us forward with new ideas and a passion for students,” Kindle told the school board. “They will challenge me, their staff, students and their own colleagues, and they will continue to lead with enthusiasm in their new positions.”
However, school Board member Terry Crandall voted against all three motions to approve the promotions.
“While I appreciate Dr. Kindle’s words, I am disappointed I must raise my voice in opposition to these three items on the agenda,” Crandall said. “The proposal to allow the superintendent to unilaterally choose some of the top administrators in the district without at least the tacit approval of the entire board is an unusual move about which I objected to the board individually and the superintendent on Jan. 14 when I first heard about it.”
Crandall said he had contacted Yankton School Board President Sarah Carda in December about the process the board would use to select a new YHS principal and received no indication that this idea of promoting from within was in the works until it was a done deal.
Crandall added that he had spoken with the three candidates individually as well, so they would understand that his objections were not about them personally, but were about the process.
“Allowing this method of picking some of the top administrators in our school district without the input of staff, the pubic and the board, and without at least taking a peek at what is out there, is a complete about-face from the usual method of conducting this responsibility,” he said. “It’s not a question of ‘Can it be done?’ but, ‘Should it be done this way?’”
After the board approved his promotion, Klimisch took a few moments to address the board, saying that he was excited to make and meet all the challenges his new position entails. He said he would miss the daily contact with elementary school students, but wants to “work for the kids that need us the most.”
Dvoracek thanked the board for their confidence in him to be the next principal of YHS.
“I know that I have some big shoes to fill,” he said. “I have the utmost respect for my predecessors and will value the leadership roles that they have instituted for YHS.”
Dvoracek expressed pride in the staff, students and parents he has worked with at YMS for the last 12 years and said that, to him, YMS will always be a special place.
Olson told the board that she is excited to implement some innovations proposed by YMS staff in the next school year. Ideas that she hopes will increase the academic success of all YMS students.
“I am so excited to be a part of this admin team,” she said. “We have something special going and I am very excited to be a part of it and on this journey with them.”
The school board also approved the retirement of five veteran educators, effective at the end of the school year.
• Cecillia Fitzsimmons, first grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, has been teaching for the Yankton School District for 34 years;
• Michele Fleer, fourth grade teacher at Stewart Elementary School, has been a teacher in the Yankton School District for 34 years;
• Beth Kaltsulas, YMS math teacher, has taught in the Yankton School District for 34 years;
• Pam Kallis, YMS computer and Spanish language teacher, has been teaching for 35 years, 28 of which were for the Yankton School District;
• Paula Weydert, fourth grade teacher at Beadle Elementary School, has been a teacher for 44 years, 24 of them in the Yankton School District.
“That’s 181 years of teaching,” Kindle said. “I’d like to say ‘thank you’ and ‘congratulations’ and leave you with a quote from Dr. Seuss, ‘Don’t cry because it is over. Smile because it happened.’”
———
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• Webster Elementary School Principal Melanie Ryken updated the board on the school’s anti-bullying program and annual video.
• YHS Assistant Principal Zach Campbell gave the board an update on the YHS One-Act Play performance, “Evening of the Arts” and the completion of registration for next year’s incoming freshmen class from YMS.
• In a recurring item on school finance, YSD Business Manger Jason Beitz discussed this year’s state aid increase proposed by Gov. Kristi Noem.
• The board approved the 2022-2023 School Calendar, which will include a two-day teacher in-service in August as well as adding Native American Day and Martin Luther King Day to the list of YSD holidays.
• Matt Fredricksen, YSD IT director discussed the district’s plans to move to the email system provided by the state. Doing so will increase compatibility with other school districts and functionality, he said, adding that only 2-3 schools had yet to switch over, including Yankton.
