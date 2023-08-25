CASES DISPOSED: JULY 29-AUG. 4, 2023
Yanet Castillo Almeida, 2816 SW Jim River Rd., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended.
Jason John Bartunek, 2400 Douglas, Lot 3, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended.
Stanley C. Lapointe, 412 E 4th St., Yankton; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; $726.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 201 days credit; Possession controlled substance I schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Dean Thomas Honomichl, 2200 Douglas Ave. #34, Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-$400 or more; $1,331.82; Jail sentence of 180 days with 160 days suspended and 30 days credit; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged by information.
Naseb Said Warsame, 709 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended; 3 years’ probation; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Harold Critchfield, Junior, Tyndall; Driving under influence-1st of; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd of; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd of; Recharged by complaint/petition.
Robyn Lynne Flowers, Wagner; Driving under influence-3rd of; $706.50; License revoked for 1 year; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 2 years suspended and 1 day credit; 3 years’ probation; Open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st of; Punishment enhanced by part II information; Driving under influence-3rd of; Recharged by information.
Joseph Roy Johnson, 5A8 Green St, Yankton; Permit threatening or harassing telephone calls; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information; Permit threatening or harassing telephone calls; Recharged by information; Permit threatening or harassing telephone calls; Recharged by information.
Robert Eugene Gregory, 501 Picotte St., Yankton; Fail to report accident to police officer; $132.50.
Alicia L. Kuester, Norfolk, Neb.; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Justo Maragoto Otano, 1313 W 30th St., Apt 0, Yankton; Viol stopped veh w/red/amber/yellow signals/lights; $348.50.
Darius Tramiene Levene, Sioux Falls; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; recharged by information.
Mark Timothy Westergaard, 912 W 11th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st of; $590.50; License revoked 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information.
Bailey Rae Haming, North Sioux City; Open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st of; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information.
Jenae Mary Alberts, Tyndall; Seat belt violation; $25.
Cathy Sue Zeiff, Merrimack, NH; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Hunter D. Stanfield, 412 Capital St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Adam Robert Vikander, Vermillion; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Nathan James Smith, Omaha, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Darryl Dwight Hensley, Volin; Following too closely; $132.50.
Delwin Cecil Walter, Junior, Omaha, Neb.; Possession controlled substance I schedules I or II; $1,376.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 5 years suspended and 1 day credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jordan Mondragon, 801 E 15th, #8, Yankton; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Christopher Daniel McCloud, 514 Spruce St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $78.50; Driving under influence-1st of; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information.
Tiffany Marie Dilley, Tabor; Seat belt violation; $25; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Jaime Alberto Alvarez, 908 Bill Baggs Rd., Yankton; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended.
Justin Jay Franco, Sioux City, Iowa; Disobey Judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information.
Wade Earl Venosdel, Homeless, Yankton; Threaten law enforcement officer or family; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $96.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information; Threaten law enforcement officer or family; Recharged by information.
Tyan Dakota Arrow, 805 E 15th St., Apt. 301, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Mary Jean Cheever, No address given; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Ash Lee Marie Jensen, Vermillion; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Olga Linda Pena, 908 Bill Baggs Rd., #21, Yankton; Driving under influence – 6th or subsequent offense; $2,206.50; License revoked for 5 years; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and credit for 1 day; Driving under influence-1st of; Punishment enhanced by part II information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 6th or subsequent offense; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Liz Valerie Barrios Valderrama, 321 ½ Douglas Ave., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Hollee R. Smejkal, 2200 Douglas Ave., Lot #36, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Liz Barrios Valderrama, 321 ½ Douglas Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Steven Eugene Erickson, Lesterville; Seat belt violation; $25.
Melissa Sequeff Perez, 808 Westside Drive, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Raevin Rose Castle, Tripp; Throw match or burning object from vehicle; $182.50.
Leven Lloyd McNatt, 1117 W 10th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Ron F. Christiansen, Osmond, Neb.; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended.
Jorge Carlos Arcaya Perez, 510 Pine St., Apt. 7, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Chakira Josephine Ferris, 1001 Memory Lane, Apt. 18, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended.
Aaron Narcisse Irons, 412 E 4th St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $185.49; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended.
Michael Allan Arens, 4405 Peninah St., Yankton; Driving under influence-3rd of; $956.50; License revoked for 1 year; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 2 years suspended; 3 years’ probation; Driving under influence-1st of; Punishment enhanced by part II information; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-3rd of; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Harley David Alvarez, 500 W 3rd Street, Yankton; Open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st of; $496.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information.
Ryan Patrick Moser, 704 W 10th St., Yankton; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information.
Leasha Lee Wuestewald, Mission Hill; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle; $132.50; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-2nd of; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-2nd of; Recharged by information.
Kyle Louis Wright, Sioux Falls; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Buck James Noyer, 2200 Douglas St., Lot 63, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; $578.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 15 days suspended and 5 days’ credit; Driving under influence-1st of; $496.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information.
Douglas Martin Tielke, 601 E 16th St., Yankton; Careless driving; $132.50.
David Harlan Bentz, Vermillion; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Julio Nunez Gutierrez, 210 E. 15th Street, Yankton; Throw match or burning object from vehicle; $182.50.
Frank David Alvarez Hernandez, 105 Mack Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Cohan Roger Pietz, 804 E. 12th Street, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Ervin Lee Burning Breast, Senior, Rosebud; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Joseph Gezehagne, Sioux Falls; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jaime Alberto Alvarez, 908 Bill Baggs Road, Yankton; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information.
Michaela Ann Partch, Vermillion; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Suspended imposition of sentence; $78.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Tyan Dakota Arrow, 805 E. 15th St., Apt. 301, Yankton; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Suspended execution of sentence; $916.50; License revoked for 1 year; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years’ probation; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Kenneth Edward Cornwell, Vancleave, Miss.; Fireworks in city limits; $47.50.
Deontae Trayshawn Howard, Titusville, Fla.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
David Allen Wurtz, 412 Capital St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Leola Charlie Ann Felton, 2800 Broadway Ave., Lot 56, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Kiara Brooklynn Johnson, Volin; Municipal speeding; $171.50.
Rebecca Ann Welch, Akron, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jerry Lee Woodard, 1700 Locust St., Apt. 104, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Eric Lawrence Kotalik, 43493 SD Highway 50, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Shawn Hinman, Columbus, Neb.; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; $799.99; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years’ probation; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Recharged by indictment; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Recharged by indictment; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Recharged by information; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Recharged by information; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Recharged by information; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Recharged by information.
Harold Critchfield, Junior, Tyndall; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Willie Ricardo White, 114 East 3rd St., Apt. 4, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 10 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Teala Marie Claudio, 1021 Walnut St., Apt. A5, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years’ probation; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Jacob Foster Knight, Avon; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Sandy Silverio, 804 W. 25th St., Apt. 61, Yankton; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Nathaniel Hayes, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Leah Rachelle Nelams, 917 Picotte, Yankton; Operate vehicle with cut or worn tire; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Reckless driving; $296.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Recharged by information; Reckless driving; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Ethan Bradley Phillips, 43228 Janousek Rd., Yankton; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs Schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Petition sustained; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies: manufacture/distribute/possess drugs Schedules I or II; $2,116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 15 years with 5 years suspended and 134 days credit.
Andrea Liseth Aguilar, 3010 Mary St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50; Careless driving; $132.50.
Carlos Alain Ruz Arencibia, 2800 Broadway Ave., #52, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Devan Michael Tanner, 302 Greenview Dr., Apt. 8, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Brandon Hoile, Mission Hill; Illegal turning; $132.50.
Joseph Jacob Huber, 902 E. 11th St., Apt. 5, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; Jail sentence of 2 days with 4 days credit.
Brayden Ray Cole, Box Elder; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Darius Tramiene Levene, Sioux Falls; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Carlos Luis Rodriguez Serrano, 114 Juniper St., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint/petition; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Valderrama Liz Barrios, 321 ½ Douglas Ave., Yankton; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Disobey judicial process; $578.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Patrick Lowe, 401 Douglas #2, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Erick Aroldo Batres, Lincoln, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Alex Lynn Haberer, 315 Maple St., Yankton; Violation stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signals/lights; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Janet Tuttle, 904 E. 13th Street #1, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Robert Jay Hille, Scotland; Seat belt violation; $25.
Timothy John Steckel, Letcher; Maximum weight per tire width; $200.70.
