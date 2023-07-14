PARKSTON — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Tuesday, July 18, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to inform area residents of the proposed S.D. Highway 37 reconstruction project in Parkston.
The meeting open house will be held at Parkston Emergency Services, located at 309 E. Main St. in Parkston. The informal open house will allow for one-on-one discussion with design staff.
Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available about the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance. A short presentation will be shared at 5:30 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.
For more information, contact Stacy DuChene, Road Design Consultant Management Engineer at 605-367-5680 or Stacy.DuChene@state.sd.us.
