100 Years Ago
Friday, March 26, 1920
• The first house of the Schenk House Building company has reached the point where paint brushes are being applied. It is on Walnut, just south of Tenth street. A six room two story house, the frame is up, shingles are being put on, and a general idea can be obtained of the kind of a house it will be.
• Miss Amelia Klimish, who has had several years training as photographer with Louis Janousek, expects to open a studio of her own in the Banton building south of the City hall, formerly occupied by the Fry studio, as that building is built over.
75 Years Ago
Monday, March 26, 1945
• Mrs. Henry Happe, and son, Harold, residing at 608 West Fourth street, were startled this forenoon shortly after 11:00 when there was a loud crash in the house which they believed to be an explosion. Investigation, however, revealed a good sized hole in the roof and the ceiling of the dining room, and a large dent in the dining room floor where a part from a bomber, which had just passed over town, had fallen and hit the residence.
• Governor M.Q. Sharpe suggested Saturday that South Dakota greet the news of German surrender in Europe with “decorous, moderate expressions of approval and thanks” and said “there is no ground for riotous celebration on that day.”
50 Years Ago
Thursday, March 26, 1970
• Little Brenda DeJong, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert DeJong of Lesterville, was the “grandest lady” who cooperated with Press and Dakotan photographer Milo Dailey for the series of pictures shown at the top of Page One today. Although the hats “modeled” by Brenda at Scott’s downtown Yankton store, were for more mature ladies – she selected her own hats from the stock.
• A car driven by Beverly A. Lee, Volin, received extensive damage when it was backed into by a train at the Milwaukee crossing on Burleigh St. near Eighth St., it was reported to Yankton police at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday. The driver of the car was unhurt.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, March 26, 1995
• No paper
