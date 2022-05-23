City Mulls The Rate Of Rates

Yankton city officials are going to take the next few weeks to think about a potential wastewater rate hike framework in order to move forward with needed upgrades at the nearly 60-year-old wastewater treatment plant.
During a work session Monday, the Yankton City Commission heard a presentation from Environmental Services Director Kyle Goodmanson and City Finance Officer Al Viereck on a proposed rate hike structure to help pay back loans for the project.
Under the plan, the monthly wastewater surcharge would rise $6.31 each year for four years — a total additional surcharge of $25.24. Under the plan, a user who goes through 5,000 gallons of wastewater per month — now paying $45.22 — would pay $51.53 the first year, $57.84 the second year, $64.15 the third year and $70.46 in the fourth year.
The city was awarded $18,681,550 in grants and $38,720,450 in loans for the project.
At the beginning of the meeting, City Manager Amy Leon said that, ultimately, rates will have to be hiked.
“We received some grants from the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act), but we also need to borrow significant dollars from the state revolving loan fund (SRF),” she said. “Before we can actually do that, we have to set rates, and the rates have to actually exceed the cost of the improvements — it’s 110%.”
She added that, unlike with the water treatment plant where there was more time to gather public input, constraints on the ARPA funding require a tighter timeline.
“For those of you who were on the commission a few years ago, we had a couple of years to walk through rates, explain rates and educate about rates,” she said. “We’ll do our best to do that education, but we won’t be afforded that time because the funds actually have to be expended by 2026. We have to get moving here relatively quickly, but we will do our best to be communicative and transparent about the rate increase that we’ll be proposing.”
A first reading for the rate increases is expected to be held during the board’s June 13 meeting, with a second reading and final vote at the board’s June 27 meeting.
Goodmanson said it’s important to go forward with the proposed upgrades.
“A lot of the equipment at the facility that was overhauled in that 2000 timeframe during the last upgrades … has met its lifespan of 20 years,” he said. “We also have a lot of equipment — underground piping and things like that — that weren’t replaced in that last phase, so we’ve got some things that are in that 30-57 years old (range).”
The wastewater treatment plant, which was built in 1964, has seen a number of major upgrades over the years, including in 1974, 1982 and 1999-2003. If the rate hikes are approved and the project moves forward, a preliminary timeline would have design being completed in summer of 2023, with construction beginning late that year and major construction proceeding in 2024 and 2025. Final completion on the project would be anticipated in 2026.
Goodmanson said that that federal funding of this magnitude hasn’t been seen for water and waste projects since the Clean Water Act was passed in the 1970s.
If approved in June, the new rates would not go into effect until November, something Viereck said is by design.
“We’ve taken that approach in the past,” he said. “It’s a way to soften the effect of that increase, because, when you adopt it in November, everybody has started using less water and sending it down the drain less too because winter is starting to approach.”
On the potential question of whether the city could pay for the whole project without a rate increase based on current funding, Viereck said it’s possible — in theory.
“Absolutely we can, but that would mean cutting something else,” he said. “We don’t have this kind of excess funds annually. An easy one would be our second penny for capital. We could pay for this out of our second penny for capital, but if you look at our plan for funding projects, a lot of that would have to get pushed. You’d start to see streets in disarray again. I think all of you will agree that we’ve had fairly good success with our projects and a lot of compliments from our community and people that visit our community about our infrastructure on our streets. Literally, that’s about the only place it could come from.”
Commissioner Mason Schramm said he’s not willing to sacrifice the city’s other infrastructure.
“The only way to actually offset this cost would be to increase the number of users, and we can’t do that by cutting other programs,” he said. “People, if they want to move here, they’re going to look at our streets, they’re going to look at our police protection, our fire. They’re going to look at all of those services, and if we have inadequate services, we’re not going to attract people to move here and fill the jobs.”
Commissioner Amy Miner said she believes the proposed step increase is the best approach.
“That’s what we did with the water treatment plant,” she said. “Nobody likes the rate increase, but by doing the step, it lessens the blow slightly and I think that’s important, especially as we’re seeing prices rise.”
Being a work session, no formal actions were taken during this meeting or the subsequent City Commission meeting.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Recognized the retirements of longtime firefighter Steve Frick and former Fire Chief Tom Kurtenbach. The recognition had been planned for earlier this year but was delayed due to a spike in COVID-19 infection rates;
• Issued proclamations for General Aviation Appreciation Month and in recognition of the upcoming NAMI conference;
• Held first readings on a rezoning request and an ordinance to allow for the relocation of licensed medical marijuana establishments.
