Nebraska Angler Hooks Into Fossil West Of Yankton

What is believed to be a 90 million-year-old fossil of a Xiphactinus vertebrae was found by Andy Moore of Elkhorn, Nebraska, during a fishing tournament held on the west end of Lewis & Clark Lake three weeks ago.  

 Photo: Andy Moore

A Nebraska man participating in a recent fishing tournament near Yankton landed something a little more than a prize bass.

Instead, Andy Moore of Elkhorn, Nebraska, hooked into what may be a 90-million-year-old fish fossil.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.