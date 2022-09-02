Nebraska Angler Hooks Into Fossil West Of Yankton

A Nebraska man participating in a recent fishing tournament near Yankton landed something a little more than a prize bass.
Instead, Andy Moore of Elkhorn, Nebraska, hooked into what may be a 90-million-year-old fish fossil.
According to Omaha television station WOWT, Moore landed the fish while competing in a bass-fishing tournament on the western end of Lewis & Clark Lake the weekend of Aug. 13.
He told the television station he wasn’t doing well in the tournament, but then he hooked into something unusual.
“I pitched my jig and it’s horrible. It’s like way left and I’m like, ‘Oh man!’” he said.
Fishing from a kayak, he thought he had snagged a rock, but he couldn’t get his line back up. He maneuvered closer to the rock.
That’s when he spotted a skeletal structure.
“I get up to it, and I’m like, ‘Oh wow! That’s kind of cool.’ I thought it was a big catfish skeleton or a deer skeleton,” he said. “Something told me to take a picture of this.”
He said he posted the photos online, and he soon got reaction suggesting it might be a fossil.
Moore said he contacted a biologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Moore and the biologist returned to the site and to the rock.
“The geologist guy saw it, and he’s like — he just jumped out of the boat in his boots,” Moore said. “He goes up to it, and he goes, ‘Oh my God!’”
According to the Omaha World Herald, the fossil appears to be that of a Xiphactinus, a bony fish that swam in the shallow seas that once covered Nebraska.
“This surpasses any of my accomplishments or anything in life, really. It’s bizarre,” Moore told the World Herald. “It’s just crazy. The fact that a modern-day fisherman actually catches a prehistoric fish that dates back to 90 million years ago.”
WOWT reported that the fossil will be display at the Lewis and Clark Visitor’s Center west of Yankton near Gavins Point Dam.
The Visitor’s Center could not be reached for comment Friday.
