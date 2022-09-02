Service And Friendship
Buy Now

Jo Tietsort already loved her rescued puppy Camry, but when an accident left Tietsort with a seizure disability, Camry became her alert dog and much more.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

“She is absolutely my best friend. She’s saved my life so many times.”

That is how Jo Tietsort of Yankton talks about her service dog, Camry, a 3-year-old golden retriever that has been trained and certified as a seizure and diabetic alert service dog.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.