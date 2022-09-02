Service And Friendship

“She is absolutely my best friend. She’s saved my life so many times.”
That is how Jo Tietsort of Yankton talks about her service dog, Camry, a 3-year-old golden retriever that has been trained and certified as a seizure and diabetic alert service dog.
Individuals with seizure disorders give off a certain odor when they are about to have a seizure. Service dogs are trained to react in specific ways to that smell. Similarly, dogs can detect when a diabetic’s blood glucose is off and can be trained to alert a person.
“She can alert me anywhere between three and five minutes before (I have a seizure),” Tietsort said. “If I am standing up, she’ll stand on her back legs and push me down with her front paws. If I am sitting on the couch, she’ll lay across my belly, so I know not to get up.”
If Tietsort’s glucose levels are low, Camry will push her hand up with her nose and if they are high, she pushes Tietsort’s hand down in the same manner.
“I can drive now because of Camry,” she said. “She sits behind me in the car, and if she senses my equilibrium is off, she’ll tap me on the shoulder. I’ll pull over, shut the car off, take the keys out of the ignition and wait for my seizure to be done.”
As inseparable as Tietsort and the dog are, Camry is not an emotional support animal. Dogs or other animals whose sole function is to provide comfort and emotional support do not qualify as service animals.
Service animals are dogs that are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities that are directly related to that disability. Examples include guiding people who are blind, alerting people who are deaf, pulling a wheelchair, alerting and protecting a person who is having a seizure, reminding a person with mental illness to take prescribed medications, calming a person with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) during an anxiety attack, or performing other duties, according to the ADA website.
Tietsort is diabetic and for years had a Pomeranian trained as a diabetic alert service dog. The dog was trained to sense if her blood sugar was high or low and alert her so Tietsort could immediately medicate herself accordingly.
However, her world changed after an accident left Tietsort with a seizure disorder.
“My life was limited, what I could do, where I could go,” Tietsort told the Press & Dakotan. “I couldn’t drive, have a job or anything like that unless I had either somebody with me all the time or a driver with me all the time.”
Tietsort’s doctors recommended she investigate getting a service dog that could alert her to an oncoming seizure.
Tietsort already had Camry, the runt of a litter of 11 in which all the other puppies and the mother died. Tietsort had adopted the dog the day after it was born and assumed the role of sole caregiver.
“I had seen signs in (Camry) that she could tell when I was getting frustrated. She could pick up on my signs,” Tietsort said. “That’s when my doctor said, ‘Maybe we should see if she could do medical training.’”
Tietsort took Camry, who was 2½ weeks old at the time, to a service dog training facility in Iowa.
“Camry was there for eight weeks, and then I went with her for the next four weeks and stayed at the facility with her,” Tietsort said.
The service dog trainer, or handler, trains the animal first and then the owner.
“The handlers train them and then they taught me how to control her and everything else,” she said. “They also teach me how to handle another dog in case Camry wouldn’t work for me. They have other dogs on site that they breed.”
On occasion, Tietsort has had to use other service dogs, and it has always gone well, she noted.
Anyone who has met a service pet knows that it is a working dog, not a pet. However, Camry is the exception to this rule, Tietsort said.
“With Camry, even the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) recognizes her as a special case because of all her illnesses,” she said. “She was born deaf, inbred and her mother passed away right after she was born, so I (hand) fed her with an eyedropper.”
Tietsort has signed an agreement to keep Camry as a pet after her 11 years as a service dog are done.
“Most people would just get another service dog, “Tietsort said, “but she’s my best friend.”
Since birth, Camry has had four surgeries on her jaw to correct a cleft palate and dental issues, and three operations to correct her hearing, Tietsort said.
“She was born completely deaf, probably because of the inbreeding,” she said. “That’s why I do sign language with her.”
Though a little shy and small for her age and breed, Camry now shows no signs of the jaw issues she was born with and, because of her surgeries, has gained about 27% of normal hearing, Tietsort said.
The first time Camry heard her chew toy squeak was a great moment, she noted.
Because of Camry, Tietsort can drive and work, and because of ADA regulations, Camry can accompany her to most public places.
“I have so much more freedom than I did. I was staying in my house. I didn’t have a license, I couldn’t work because I could get back and forth to work,” she said. “For me, I want to work, I want to go out and I want to meet people and make friends. She gave me my freedom.”
