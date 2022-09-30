The Yankton County Commission is set to discuss a Bridge Improvement Grant during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board will also discuss adoption of the five-year highway plan, the status of 310th Street and a conditional-use permit. First readings are also slated regarding a rezoning request, an E911 ordinance amendment and changes to definitions of Articles 14, 15 and 17.
