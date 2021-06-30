A Beginners Tai Chi class is being offered free of charge and will be held at the Yankton Community Library for one hour each Friday for five weeks in July, starting on July 2. The Friday class begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m., and will be held in the meeting room. No previous experience is necessary to attend, although those attending will be asked to sign a waiver.
Instructor Lita Stucky will be teaching from a beginners’ video that has both an a.m. and p.m. program, so that students can learn to start their day with a 20-minute workout in the morning, as well as a 20-minute workout in the evening. Both programs will be covered and practiced in the one-hour Friday sessions.
Tai Chi is best described as Spirit Breath connected to Life Energy Force, or your Chi. This practice synchronizes breath and slow movement. Tai Chi involves four elements: 1. Careful alignment of the spine; 2. Complete relaxation of the body; 3. Use of breath to synchronize with movement; and 4. Visualization to calm and guide the mind.
This is a slow mindful practice characterized by flowing in an even tempo with large open movements. The relaxed nature of the movements enables beginning students to keep up with the exercises and gain the benefits of eliminating body tensions, calming the mind, relaxation and improving balance and vitality.
If you have any questions, call Lita Stucky at (605) 661-0562. Include the area code when you dial the number. No texting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.