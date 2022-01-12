The Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA) invites the public to an announcement about the future of the Yankton Youth Soccer Complex. The announcement will take place at the Yankton Middle School, South (Old) Gym between matches at the Dam Fireworks River City Rumble held Jan. 14-16.
Over 60 teams from the tri-state area will participate with players ranging from 8-18, with matches at the Yankton Middle School, Stewart School and the Yankton City Hall Gym.
“We have been chasing this dream for 10 years and it is about to become a reality for our kids and community,” Wes Chambers, YYSA Fundraising Committee co-chair, said.
“For 37 years, over 14,000 kids have played soccer in Yankton,” added Sondra Jensen, YYSA Fundraising Committee co-chair. “Now their passion will have a new face! Join us in celebrating an exciting announcement, and the launch of our campaign to invest in the future of Yankton and its youth.”
