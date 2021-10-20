Big Events, Big Bucks

It should be no surprise that September was a big month for the City of Yankton.
The month saw a trifecta of international archery events, the kickoff of the Mount Marty football program and decent weather that helped keep the tourism and construction seasons alike on track.
All of these factors undoubtedly helped translate into a big month for city sales tax revenues, too. On Wednesday, the city released the September numbers, showing Yankton brought in $1,000,776 — a 12.11% rise over the same month in 2020. This marks the fourth month in a row, and sixth time this year, the city has recorded more than $1 million.
This puts the city up 9.66% on the year over the same time period last year.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon said she’s happy to see the city’s revenues continue to hold strong even as the COVID-19 pandemic still continues to impact the world’s economy.
“I think we can definitely say some of the things that happened in our community in September helped contribute,” she said. “The World Archery events helped us out in terms of sales tax. Also, there’s plenty of construction going on. We had beautiful weather, September-wise. It’s still tourism season for us and we still have a lot of folks visiting Yankton.”
One sign that September was a great visitation month comes in the form of BBB (bed, board, booze tax) revenues.
The BBB was up 23.85% over September 2020 and is now up 20.12% on the year.
Additionally, Leon said that sales taxes are getting a boost from a reality that has accompanied the pandemic.
“Inflation is impacting, not just our community, but the country,” she said. “We look at sales tax and understand there’s going to be more sales tax when things cost more. But, these are still really good numbers for us to be in at this point of the year.”
She said that having a big month like September helps keep the city on track.
“It helps us a lot in terms of making sure we meet our revenue projections,” she said. “At this point, I believe we will. And it gives us a little more security going into the New Year if things don’t continue to grow locally or in the national economy.”
Towards the end of 2020, after experiencing better-than-expected returns throughout the summer, local revenues began to soften.
Leon said that she expects the rest of this year to be a bit more modest on growth, but still heading in the right directions.
“I think we’ll stay strong, but I don’t think we’ll have another month like this with exception of the last month of the year — sometimes it’s higher because of holiday shopping,” she said. “I don’t think we’ll have another month as strong as this, but I think we’ll continue to stay strong, especially compared to last year. I think we’re in a good position.”
She also noted, once again, that the best way to keep the city in a good sales tax revenue position is to keep spending as close to home as possible.
“When you buy things here, you’re investing in the parks here, you’re investing in the streets here, you’re investing in the water, sewer, police force, fire department, and it’s important that people keep their money locally as much as they can,” she said.
As has been the case for much of the year, many cities throughout the state are seeing strong revenues.
Among the Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion, Yankton (9.66% on the year) is one of only three cities not recording double-digit revenue growth, joining Brookings (6.42% on the year) and Aberdeen (-3.38% on the year). Notably, Aberdeen’s revenues are being compared to an exceptionally high 2020.
Rapid City is currently seeing the highest percentage growth, up 20.44% on the year.
Vermillion is up an even 15% on the year.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.