PIERRE — The Department of Social Services (DSS) is planning several opportunities for childcare providers, community members, and families to give their input on how one-time funding for South Dakota’s childcare system is spent.
Listening sessions will be held for childcare providers and the general public in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Rapid City. Virtual sessions will also be available for those who are unable to attend in person.
“Childcare is an important issue for families, businesses and communities across South Dakota,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “It is important to hear from those directly affected on how the one-time funds we have available can best be put to use.”
DSS has $38 million in discretionary funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to support childcare.
In-person and virtual sessions for childcare providers and the advocate community will be held:
• Monday, Aug. 8, 6-8 p.m. (CDT): Southeast Technical College, The HUB, 2001 N Career Ave, Sioux Falls
• Friday, Aug.12, 6-8 p.m. (CDT): Best Western Ramkota Hotel, 1400 8th Avenue NW, Aberdeen
• Monday, Aug. 15, 6-8 p.m. (MDT): Holiday Inn Rapid City Downtown — Convention Center, 505 N 5th St, Rapid City
In-person and virtual sessions for families and community members will be held:
• Tuesday, Aug. 9, 6-8 p.m. (CDT): Southeast Technical College, The HUB, 2001 N Career Ave, Sioux Falls
• Thursday, Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m. (CDT): Best Western Ramkota Hotel, 1400 8th Avenue NW, Aberdeen
• Tuesday, Aug. 16, 6-8 p.m. (MDT): Holiday Inn Rapid City Downtown — Convention Center, 505 N 5th St, Rapid City
