100 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 25, 1923
• Ten auto-loads of tourists from eight different states crossed the Missouri River here this morning when the ferry-boat B.A. Douglas made its first trip. This illustrates the heavy interstate traffic through Yankton at the present time, in spite of the lack of a permanent bridge crossing. It is not at all unusual either.
• Gus Steinbach, cashier of the Northwestern railroad here for several years, has been appointed agent of the road at Yankton to succeed the late F.W. Warring. He received word of his appointment this morning. Since Mr. Warring’s death several weeks ago, Mr. Steinbach has been in charge of the station here.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, July 25, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 25, 1973
• Most of Yankton’s passenger bus service is out as drivers, members of Teamsters Local 749, strike Jackrabbit Lines. Drivers say the negotiations have broken down over wages and length of contract. The only passenger bus service still in Yankton is to Platte and Norfolk, made by a different line.
• Reported to Yankton police at 8 a.m. Tuesday was a break-in at the City Animal Control Shelter. Someone opened the door and let the dogs out between 8-8:30 p.m. Monday. Only six of 20 dogs were recovered.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, July 25, 1998
• A former Mount Marty College professor fired in February is suing to get his job back. Longtime English Professor Jerry W. Wilson filed a lawsuit in Yankton County Circuit Court Thursday demanding reinstatement to his original position. Wilson is also demanding judgment against MMC President Mark Hurtubise; Board of Trustees President Larry Celmer; MMC Dean for Academic Affairs, Laurie Becvar; Mount Marty College, Inc.; and the college’s Board of Trustees. In the suit, Wilson charges the college officials with wrongful termination.
• The 15-year-old boy suspected in the Knox County, Neb., stabbing of a Yankton man is already being held on parole violation. The sheriff declined to release the juvenile’s name but said the teenager is considered the only suspect. The Yankton County juvenile faces charges in the stabbing of Robert Stock, 32, late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred in the South Shore area of Lewis and Clark Lake in Nebraska.
