VIBORG — One person died and another person was injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash near Viborg.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was westbound on 459th Avenue when the driver lost control. The vehicle went off the roadway, entered the north ditch and rolled four miles northeast of Viborg at approximately 7:38 p.m.
The 75-year-old female driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. She later died as a result of her injuries. The 75-year-old male passenger suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to the Viborg hospital.
Both occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle. Neither was wearing a seat belt.
Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.
