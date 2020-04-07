An employee at the Yankton Walmart Pharmacy has tested positive for COVID-19 and may have exposed customers and other staff to the coronavirus.
The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) announced Tuesday the positive test result. The employee reported working March 25 and March 30.
Because of the risk of exposure, customers who used the pharmacy during certain hours on those two days are advised to monitor themselves for the disease.
Customers who visited the pharmacy March 25 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. should monitor themselves through today (Wednesday). In addition, customers who visited March 30 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. should monitor themselves through April 13.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) screening tool is available at covid.sd.gov, which can help recommend when individuals should call their medical providers if they develop symptoms.
In a separate matter, Walmart has implemented new rules at the corporate level to promote social distancing in its stores, according to its website.
Walmart has limited the number of customers who can be in a store at once. Stores will allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.
Associates at a store will mark a line and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one by one and counted.
“Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store — especially before it opens in the morning. Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a ‘1-out-1-in’ basis,” the website said.
“We’ll continue to put signage inside our stores to remind customers of the need to maintain social distancing — especially in lines. And once customers check out, they will be directed to exit through a different door than they entered, which should help lessen the instances of people closely passing each other.”
THE LATEST FIGURES
On Tuesday, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) reported 320 positive tests for COVID-19; 5,948 negative tests and two pending.
Of the 320 positive cases, 23 have been hospitalized. In addition, 98 have recovered. The state has recorded six deaths — two each in Beadle and Minnehaha counties and one each in McCook and Pennington counties.
As of noon Tuesday, the DOH reported Yankton County had 15 cases with five recovered. Three cases previously listed as Yankton County have now been listed as Clay County.
Among area South Dakota counties, Clay was listed with six cases, Turner with four and Union with three. Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Hutchinson and McCook counties were listed with two each. Douglas County has not reported any cases.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the Husker State has 478 positive tests; 6,961 negative tests and 10 deaths.
In northeast Nebraska, Knox County was listed with two cases, while Cedar and Dixon counties had not reported any. However, all 93 Nebraska counties are now under the state’s Directed Health Measures (DHM).
In his briefing Tuesday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts spoke of his concern about domestic violence and child abuse during the pandemic. Both could be hidden with families remaining at home and children not attending school where teachers can observe signs of abuse, the governor said. He asked for the public’s health in reporting any previously undetected cases.
TAKING ACTION
During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem and state Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon gave a briefing and responded to COVID-19 questions about South Dakota.
A reporter asked why the eastern half of South Dakota was seeing a growing number of cases while the area west of the Missouri River had seen fewer cases.
In response, Malsam-Rysdon said Minnehaha and Lincoln counties contain the Sioux Falls metro area, which accounts for a sizeable amount of the state’s population.
However, she warned against complacency in the rest of the state.
“It’s mostly a matter of population density, but we can’t sit back and wait,” she said. “We need to prepare now.”
The DOH is working to secure more hospital beds and ventilators that would be dedicated to COVID-19 patients, Malsam-Rysdon said.
State officials have estimated the need for 5,000 beds. So far, the state has secured 4,400 beds with the National Guard setting up another 200 beds — 100 per community — at Sioux Falls and Rapid City facilities.
South Dakota can expect its peak of COVID-19 cases in mid-June, and state officials will announce the Rapid City and Sioux Falls hospital sites when finalized, Noem said.
The DOH is working with the state’s hospitals and health care systems to line up the remaining needed beds for COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Dr. Michael Pietila, a member of the Yankton County COVID-19 Task Force, told the Press & Dakotan last week he was uncertain whether Yankton would be selected for one of the 100-bed sites. Local health officials have begun work and have identified available sites for additional beds, if needed, he added.
During Tuesday’s briefing, Malsam-Rysdon said the state has about 525 additional ventilators available for COVID-19 patients. State estimates have put the needed number at around an additional 1,300 ventilators to handle a peak in COVID-19 cases.
Social distancing has made a difference, as South Dakota’s expected peak of cases is running about half of the initial estimates, Noem said. By flattening the curve, South Dakota health care facilities don’t stand to be overwhelmed by a huge influx of cases, she said.
“With more mitigation, we can lower those numbers,” the governor said. “We’re over-planning and over-preparing.”
South Dakota is testing at a higher rate than many states, Malsam-Rysdon said. “In terms of the number of lab tests, South Dakota ranks 18th per capita in the nation,’ she noted.
Because of the use of multiple labs and testing sites, the DOH doesn’t have the ability to determine the counties where negative test results are obtained, Malsam-Rysdon said.
However, the state can track positive results and will continue to provide a county breakdown even if the case numbers rise greatly, she said. The DOH plans to bring in additional individuals to work with surge testing, she added.
Noem was asked about the start of Keystone XL pipeline construction in Montana. In particular, concerns have arisen on when construction would reach South Dakota and bring workers from other states who could possibly spread the coronavirus.
The governor said she didn’t know TransCanada’s schedule for the pipeline.
“They have future plan, but I don’t know their timeline,” she said. “I don’t expect them in South Dakota in the near future.”
The governor was asked about the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe’s (CRST) placement of checkpoints at the reservation’s borders in central and northwest South Dakota. The tribe has made the move as a COVID-19 measure.
According to one media report, a CRST official said the tribe checks those entering and leaving the reservation but hasn’t turned anyone around or disrupted traffic.
The Oglala Sioux Tribe has also reportedly set up checkpoints at is reservation in southwest South Dakota.
State officials are working with tribes on issues of concern, and Tribal Relations Secretary Dave Flute has spoken with the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), Noem said.
For more information and updates related to COVID-19 visit the covid.sd.gov or CDC.gov or call 1-800-997-2880.
